COVID-19: My wife is very strong, I love her - Idris Elba tells AY comedian during their live video chat

- English actor Idris Elba has assured fans and followers over the world that he is doing fine

- Comedian Ayo Makun did a live video chat with the English actor to ask about his welfare alongside his wife, Sabrina

- Idris Elba showered compliments on his wife, said that she has got his back

When English actor Idrissa Akuna Elba popularly called Idris Elba announced on his social media page that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, many of his fans and followers were concerned for him.

Elba assured them that he would be fine while encouraging people to take the infection seriously and stay safe.

Recently, Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY Comedian did a live video chat with the English actor. According to AY, he wanted to check on him and ask about his welfare alongside his wife, Sabrina.

The Hollywood actor thanked the comedian for his show of love. He noted that he and his wife feel good and they are positive about their current situation.

“We’ve been in quarantine for nearly two weeks and I’m trying to maintain good mental health. We’re doing okay,” Idris told AY comedian.

When the Nigerian actor commented on Elba’s wife, noting that she is very strong, Idris confirmed his statement and said that he loves her.

“She’s got my back 100 percent,” Idris Elba noted.

While the two men were talking, Idris commented on AY’s wardrobe. He asked if he could see it. The Nigerian comedian then turned his camera and showed the international actor his huge wardrobe.

When Idris commented on how large and incredible the comedian’s wardrobe is, AY said that his life as an entertainer required him to have a lot of clothes. He also used the opportunity to market the Nigerian fashion industry.

The English movie star told AY comedian that he loves his house while he was going to give his wife his phone to greet the international actor.

