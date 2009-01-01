Home | News | General | Everything is under control - DJ Kaywise says after he mistakenly sent N350k to a giveaway winner

- Nigerian DJ Kaywise has mistakenly transferred N350k instead of 35k to a giveaway winner

- DJ Kaywise was giving out money to people who followed his directive on Twitter

- The entertainer raised the alarm online but later said that everything is under control

Nigerian Disc Jokey Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki popularly known as DJ Kaywise has mistakenly transferred N350k instead of N35k to a giveaway winner.

Due to the lockdown happening across the country, many Nigerians are at home trying to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, not everyone has the resources to get the basic amenities they need during this time.

As a result of this, some celebrities took to their social media page to give out money to people in need so that they could get some of what they require.

One of the celebrities involved in this is DJ Kaywise. The entertainer took to his page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to organise a giveaway for his fans and followers.

According to the entertainer, whoever carries out his directive on the app would win his giveaway.

However, while transferring money to his fans and followers online, he mistakenly sent the sum of N350K to someone he wanted to send N35K to.

The entertainer raised the alarm online.

Some moments later, DJ Kaywise said that everything was under control. He said that it could be a sign from God. However, he reduced the amount of money he wanted to give out.

In a related event, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians thanked Runtown as they receive a shutdown fund from him. The singer announced that he would be donating N10 million to Nigerians to buy basic necessities while they stayed at home.

In recent tweets shared by Nigerians, it was gathered that the singer fulfilled his promise and sent money to Nigerians who dropped their account details for him. They have taken to Twitter to thank him. The Nigerians shared screenshots of alerts received from N25,000 to N15,000, and they thanked him for his kindness. He replied to their messages and asked them to stay safe.

