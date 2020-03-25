Home | News | General | This children also know that it is time to cry to God over corona's devastating effect on society, Watch them pray (video)

- A group of Ghanaian children has been captured on camera beseeching God to take away the coronavirus plague from the country

- The video appears to have been recorded during the national prayers that was held on March 25, 2020

- On March 21, the president of Ghana ordered for the entire country to fast and pray against COVID-19

A group of Ghanaian children has caused a great stir on social media as they were captured in a viral video praying with all their might for God to take away the coronavirus pandemic from the country.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official twitter handle of Soul Concepts appears to have been taken on March 25, 2020, as part of the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the country to pray.

It would be remembered that on March 21, the president called on all Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of prayer and fasting in the wake of the coronavirus spread in the country.

Husbands of nurses fighting against coronavirus express concern after Kate Henshaw prayed for healthcare personnel

COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus has continued to greatly infect people in Ghana as 132 cases have so far been confirmed in the West-African country as of March 26, 2020.

Most Ghanaians have begun to live in great fear because the disease is highly infectious and many people need to go out every day and work in other to put food on their tables.

It is only hoped and prayed for by many that the country would not eventually lose total control and that the cases would begin to reduce in number in the near future.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng earlier reported that ss Nigerians face hard times following the spreading coronavirus, respected Pastor Sam Adeyemi admonished other clergymen to assist the needy around them.

Adeyemi, who heads the Daystar Christian Centre headquartered in Lagos, also urged churches to encourage their members to assist those in need around them.

Coronavirus: Video shows ongoing fumigation at Stadium bus-stop in Lagos

Many states in Nigeria are currently partially shut down as government says this is a means to end the spread of coronavirus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: 5 quick facts you should know | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...