Home | News | General | Chelsea ready to sell Victor Moses and 1 other star for them to raise money to buy top defender

- Chelsea are ready to sell Emerson and Victor Moses

- The Blues want to raise money to buy a good left back this summer

- Inter Milan are expected to sign Victor Moses permanently

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Nigerian winger Victor Moses and Emerson Palmieri in other for the Blues to raise £30m for them to buy a left full back.

Already, Italian football star Emerson has been linked with a return to his country with Juventus said to be ready to pay Chelsea the transfer money this summer.

Nigerian star Victor Moses on the other hand is currently on loan at Inter Milan and Antonio Conte's side want to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte who had a superb working relationship with Victor Moses at Chelsea convinced the Nigerian to join him at Inter where he has been superb ever since.

Just in: Super Eagles legend set to replace Man Utd star Ighalo at his Chinese club

Chelsea are targeting Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, but the money the Foxes are asking for his transfer is huge and Alex Telles with Nicolas Tagliafico are other options.

Frank Lampard is already planning for next season should the current campaign be cancelled because of the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus has been the major discussion among all the humans on earth considering how dangerous and harmful the virus has been since it came in December 2019.

The likes of Victor Moses and all his teammates at Inter Milan have been on isolation since the disease became worst in Italy and in Europe.

There are even reports that Victor Moses has traveled out of Italy with his family due to the fear of coronavirus.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand suggested that the Premier League board should cancel the 2019/20 season because of the threat and spread of coronavirus.

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

And should the Premier League chiefs agree to do that, then it will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp and his wards at Liverpool who have been waiting to win the title for the past 30 years.

Coronavirus crisis has been a serious issue which has been affecting all humans on earth in one way or the other as many businesses have gone down.

Rio Ferdinand stated that his opinion about the Premier League season being cancelled has nothing to do with his rivalry with Liverpool when he was playing for Man United.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...