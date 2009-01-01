Home | News | General | Arsenal name 5 players they can sign as replacement for Aubameyang who is wanted by Man Utd and Barca

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just a year left on his deal with Arsenal having joined them on a three-year deal from Borussia Dortmund

- Aubameyang remains non-committal over a new contract forcing the Gunners to look elsewhere for a replacement

- The Gabonese forward has been in perfect shape this season, scoring 17 league season thus far

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently staring at an uncertain future with Arsenal having stalled on signing a new deal.

Aubameyang has just a year left on his current contract with the Gunners but could lose him should they fail to qualify for Champions League.

The uncertainty surrounding his future has seen top European clubs including Man United and Barcelona line up for his services.

The situation is said to have left Arsenal under increasing pressure to cash in on the Gabonese star at the end of the season rather than lose him for free next summer.

Offloading one of their most prolific players would force the Emirates outfit enter the market in search of his replacement.

But who could Mikel Arteta turn to fill Aubameyang's boots?

Legit.ng takes a look at top five potential replacements for the former Borussia Dortmund striker:

1. Donyell Malen

The former Arsenal youth star has been impressive at PSV since his switch to the Dutch side.

The youngster has scored 11 goals and set up five others in just 14 matches.

But having sold him for just £500k, Arsenal will have to fork out a massive £48 million to re-sign him.

2. Dries Mertens

The star forward is currently unsettled at Napoli and switch to the Premier League would be a welcome idea for him.

But Arsenal will have to do everything within their reach to qualify for Champions League to land the Belgian striker.

3. Krzysztof Piatek

The Polish hitman may have struggled at AC Milan since his move from Genoa.

But he has since revived his former self at Hertha Berlin where he is currently on loan.

He would welcome a move to the Emirates regardless of whether Arsenal will qualify for Champions League football.

4. Kevin Volland

Mikel Arteta has not hidden his desire to sign the 27-year-old having unsuccessfully tried to land him during the January transfer window.

Arsenal scouts have been tracking his progress at Bayer Leverkusen and could be included in Arteta's summer shortlist.

5. Luis Suarez

Perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list - but would be a left-field option for Arsenal, nonetheless.

But with Barcelona already lining up a replacement for him, the Uruguayan would be more than willing to sign for Arsenal where he will most certainly guaranteed first team football.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have reportedly tabled a £25 million offer to sign Chris Smalling from Man United in the summer.

Smalling is currently on a season-long loan with AS Roma, having been shipped out last summer as he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The centre-back has enjoyed an impressive start to life with the Italian giants, emerging as fans favourite among supporters at the Studio Olimpico.

His spectacular performances have seen the Rome-based club plot a permanent deal for the Englishman at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

