Lagos governor gets more equipment to sanitize and fumigate entire state

- Lagos state government is making more efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus

- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the government has gotten more equipment to fumigate the entire state

- Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday, March 26

Following the rise in number coronavirus cases in Lagos state, the government has been very proactive in ensuring that the spread of the virus is contained to prevent any more cases.

As a result of this Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, March 26, announced that more equipment have been received to sanitize and fumigate the entire state

He disclosed this information via a tweet on his official Twitter account @jidesanwoolu. The governor went on to note that the fumigation machines will be used to sterilize public spaces and surfaces in every part of the metropolis.

He said: “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

Lagos government denies locking down state over coronavirus

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces”.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state government has disinfected bus stops and motor parks in the metropolis. The disinfection was carried out over the rampaging coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The measure is specifically designed to stop the spread of the disease that has forced many Nigerian states into partial lockdown including Lagos. Lagos is one of the most populated states in Nigeria and efforts of the government to contain the disease will go a long way in protecting citizens of the country.

In a related development, Legit.ng sighted a video on photo-sharing app, Instagram, which suggested that fumigation of the streets has commenced in the state.

COVID19: Akwa Ibom asks Nigerian Navy to help protect its shorelines against illegal entry

Some fully kitted environmental workers were spotted at the popular Stadium bus-stop in Lagos, fumigating the area.

Similarly, the outbreak of the global pandemic called coronavirus has affected life in Lagos state in so many ways, especially economically, with some markets closed as a preventive measure to fight the devastating spread of the disease.

The ban imposed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is according to him, only for non-essential markets. Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday, March 24, given the directive which is expected to take effect from Thursday.

