Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson names the boxer he wished he faced

- Mike Tyson did not hide his feeling when he was asked who he wishes to fight

- The 53-year-old said he would have loved to fight Floyd Mayweather during his prime

- Tyson recently blasted Mayweather after the Money Man said he was better than Muhammad Ali

Mike Tyson has admitted that he regrets not being able to fight Floyd Mayweather in his era, Sportsbible reports.

Both boxers have been named among the best that have graced boxing following how they dominated their respective weight divisions.

Iron Mike insisted it pains him that there was no way they would have crossed paths because of their time and different weight-class.

The 53-year-old was asked which boxer he would have wanted to face in an interview with Steve Farhood on Shobox.

And the Baddest Man on the Planet gave an immediate response calling Mayweather with laughter and smiles on his face.

Farhood then asked if he wanted to knock Mayweather out and Tyson said: "Well, I would love to have fought him. I wish he was my weight."

Tyson praised Mayweather's "masterful" in-ring display in 2013 and was asked how he would fight against the undefeated Money Man.

He suggested that it would be "almost impossible to fight him clean" and he would have to fight him "dirty."

Tyson told the Wall Street Journal: "We can never fight, of course, because of the weight difference, but I wouldn't fight him the way they fought him [...].

"I would be mean, I would be dirty. Because you'd have to do everything to fight him because he's just so good. You can't... it's almost impossible to fight him clean.

"It's almost impossible to fight him clean. You can't fight him clean. You can't fight this guy clean."

'Iron' Mike also argued last year that a prime version of himself would have beaten Mayweather in a street fight.

Tyson went on to slam the 43-year-old American for claiming he was better than the legendary Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight in boxing at the age of 20 after defeating Trevor Berbick in 1986.

He held the title for years until he was beaten by James Douglas but the former undisputed champion admits his lifestyle outside of the ring contributed to his downfall, Daily Star reports.

The 53-year-old said on a podcast that all of his money was spent on a lavish lifestyle that includes drinking, womanizing and extravagant food.

