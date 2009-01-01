Home | News | General | Man recounts how his friends envied him for working from home, reveals what they are going through over coronavirus

- A Nigerian man has said his colleagues who were envious of him because he used to work from home before the coronavirus outbreak are now facing what it means to work from home

- According to him, his envious colleagues wish they could go back to the office after two weeks of working from home

- Some companies have ordered their staff to work from home over the coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus continues to give the world a sleepless night, a Nigerian man has recounted how his colleagues used to envy him and others working from home before the outbreak in the country.

The man identified on Twitter as Olawale Adetula said after his envious colleagues worked from home for two weeks, they all want to go back to the office.

He tweeted: "Before the lockdown, I remember how my colleagues used to envy those of us that could work from home even tho we tried to tell them it wasn’t all that. Two weeks in and they all want to go back to the office."

Coronavirus: Singer Rema calls on karma to deal with Nigerian politicians for failing to invest in hospitals

In other news, a three-year-old girl simply identified as Arya has thanked everyone fighting against the spread of coronavirus and assured that everything will be okay.

Arya advised people to not go out unless they really have to, adding that they should always wash their hands and put on their masks.

She said: "Thanks to our frontliners who helping those who are already suffering because of the virus, and those who are helping the ones in need. Let's help the world heal. And stay home, don't go out unless you really have to."

Arya also advised against hoarding of alcohol, saying such practice is bad.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian identified as Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali died of coronavirus in the United States.

The 60-year-old woman, who was an indigene of Kano, was the elder sister to the permanent secretary of Kano state’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Jubilation among tenants as kind landlord stops them from paying rent over coronavirus stay-at-home order (photos)

Her death was revealed on Thursday, March 26, by Salihu Yakasai, spokesman to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Yakasai tweeted: "An indigene of Kano living in America by the name Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali has died of Covid-19."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerian man says only rich men can contract the deadly virus | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...