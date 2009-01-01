Home | News | General | Premier League legend names the better player among Lampard, Gerrard and Scholes

- Steven Gerrard seems to have a narrow edge over Scholes and Lampard according to Mark Noble

- Noble believes former Liverpool captain was more complete among the trio

- The West Ham midfielder however admitted that the three players had great qualities

Steven Gerrard is said to have an edge over England stars Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard according to West Ham’s central midfielder Mark Noble, GOAL reports.

Noble however admitted that the trio possess great footballing qualities in their respective rights, but he feels Gerrard has a distinct quality.

The three England stars were delightful to watch as they brought the Premier League to its feet with Gerrard captaining Liverpool, Lampard for Chelsea and Scholes for Manchester United.

They were masters of their own for over a decade in England boasting very similar attributes as they all carry their respective teams on their shoulder.

But Noble believes the former Liverpool captain has a narrow edge, describing Steven Gerrard as the most complete of the trio.

He said: "Me when I say you only realise how good a player is when you play against them," Noble said in a Q and A from West Ham's Twitter account when asked to pick between the trio.

"All three were top, top players in their own right but all-round player, Stevie G was the complete footballer."

Also, former Brazilian and AC Milan forward Kaka also told SPORTbible that although Lampard was amazing and Scholes classic, he will give it to Gerrard.

"I like Gerrard because we had this challenge between ourselves in 2005 and 2007, I really admire him.

"Of course, Lampard was pretty amazing, Scholes the classic. But I'll have Gerrard," kaka said.

Also, German playmaker Toni Kroos weighed in on a long-standing debate between fans in England, regarding which of Scholes, Lampard and Gerrard was the best midfielder.

The former Bayern Munich midfieder who scored at the weekend in Los Blancos' 5-0 win over Sevilla, was asked by a follower on Twitter who was the better out of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

During a Twitter Q&A, Kroos was asked: ‘Being a top midfielder, who’s the best out of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes? #AskToni‘ The former Bayern Munich star emphatically replied: "Paul Scholes."

