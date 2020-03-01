Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG to stop Inter-state travels, shut down motor parks

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed plans to stop Inter-state travel and equally shut down motor parks temporarily due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The minister for Information and culture, Lai Mohammed made this known to newsmen during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister said this was part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure that the disease is curtailed in the country.

According to him, the Federal government is taking bold steps to ensure that its citizens are safe and well protected.

He said “Gentlemen, I don’t intend to sound apocalyptic. But the truth is that time is running out. If we don’t urgently and more aggressively enforce the measures I have just listed, we have a short window within which to stop this pandemic or face an explosion in terms of the cases. We cannot afford to be complacent.

“In view of this, we are considering tougher measures to enforce compliance, stop the exportation of the disease to states that do not have it and minimize spread.

“This possible measures include , Stopping inter-state/inter-town travels, except for essential services.

“Closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations. Already, all train movements nationwide have been stopped.

“Using fire fighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate cities and towns.”

Recall that there are 51 confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria.

