Treat Coronavirus as a new enemy – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has said that Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria is a new enemy which can be destroyed by solidarity and actions.

Jonathan urged Nigerians to demonstrate good citizenship by obeying guidelines put in place by government and its agencies to combat the challenge of COVID-19 in the country.

The former President said this in a statement on his official Facebook page even as Nigeria recorded five new cases of COVID-19.

As of today, Nigeria has 51 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The statement reads: “Today our world faces a global crisis that threatens our peace, hope, and freedoms. Across the globe is the climate of fear, havoc, and consequences of a new enemy, Coronavirus Disease.

“Dear Compatriot, this is not a time to fear or despair; it is a moment of responsibility, courage and faith.

“As a country, ours is a history of many triumphs in times of global and national challenges.In 2014, through solidarity and unity of purpose, we combated the dreaded Ebola virus.

“More than ever before, now is the time for action, solidarity and patriotism. Let’s all brace up and work together to combat this new scourge COVID-19. “

