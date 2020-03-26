Home | News | General | BREAKING: 14 fresh cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, Total now 65
BREAKING: 14 fresh cases of Coronavirus confirmed today, Total now 65



The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 65.

According to NCDC:

14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos

Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case

As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are

65 confirmed cases
3 discharged
1 death

It said two of the cases are in FCT and 12 in Lagos.

Out of the 14, two were detected on a vessel, three were returning travellers and one is close contact of a confirmed case.

