South Africa’s COVID-19 cases rises to 900
- 3 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Thursday rose to 900, President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the country prepares to institute a lockdown.
“We now have more than 900 people who are infected and we fear that it might rise even much further than that.
Earlier, the country had reported 709 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
(dpa/NAN)
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles