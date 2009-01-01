22,334 deaths recorded as coronavirus cases hit 500,000 mark globally





At least 500,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the world, with the death toll at 22,334 as of the time of filing this report.





This is according to data from Worldometer, a website that provides real-time update on the situation of the virus globally.





According to the website, 121,214 persons have recovered from coronavirus.





On March 20, when the global figure of the disease hit 250,000, China, Italy and Spain were the worst-hit countries but with the new figures, China, US and Italy have the highest number of cases.





China has recorded 81,285 cases with 3,287 deaths, US has 74,982 cases with 1,087 deaths, while Italy has 74,386 cases with 7,503 deaths.





The countries are followed by Spain, Germany, Iran, France and Switzerland.





In Africa, at least 2,475 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded across 46 countries on the continent.





The continent has also recorded 64 deaths and 203 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC).





Federal and sub-national governments across the world have continued to adopt measures to curb the spread of the disease.





Such measures include border closure, airport shutdown, travel bans, school closure, and suspension of congregational prayers.





