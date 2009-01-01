BREAKING: Bauchi state confirms another coronavirus case
The confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have increased to two in Bauchi State.
Bauchi Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, announced this during a press conference on Tuesday.
He said the second case is a 62-year-old patient.
More details later…..
