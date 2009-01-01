Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bauchi state confirms another coronavirus case
BREAKING: Bauchi state confirms another coronavirus case



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 31 minutes ago
The confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have increased to two in Bauchi State.

Bauchi Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, announced this during a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the second case is a 62-year-old patient.

More details later…..

