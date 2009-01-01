Home | News | General | Coronavirus: President Buhari approves N10bn for fight against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to protecting citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Friday, March 26, when highlighting some of the decisions he has taken to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is contained in the country.

Buhari stated that he has released a N10bn grant to Lagos to enable the state increase its capacity to contain the outbreak.

The president stated that he has directed the immediate closure of international airports and land borders to enable the country to cope with suspected and confirmed cases of the virus at home, without risking imported cases.

FG warns Nigerians, says coronavirus explosion looms in the country

He said the Nigerian Air Force is already making its fleet available to the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, to enable a better coordinated and more effective response across the country.

The president disclosed he had directed the NCDC to draft all its recent retirees back into service to beef up Nigeria’s manpower as it responds to the pandemic.

Buhari commended Nigerian medical personnel for the work they are doing to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He urged all Nigerians to be mindful of those spreading panic and misinformation with the intention to cause confusion.

He asked citizens to pay attention only to the relevant government agencies working to make accurate and useful information available to the public.

COVID-19: Presidency disinfects President Buhari’s office and State House

