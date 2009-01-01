Home | News | General | Nigeria’s Homefort Energy wins RCCG’s $5,000 Kingdom Hackathon prize

- A Nigerian clean energy startup has won RCCG's $5,000 prize

- The prize was to encourage startups in Nigeria especially among the youths

- The event brought together innovators who tackle social and global issues in the country

A Nigerian clean energy startup, Homefort Energy, has secured five thousand dollars grant funding after winning the Kingdom Hackathon prize of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Legit.ng reports that the event took place at Workcity, in Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos state, adding that the Kingdom Hackathon is a tech event focussed on solving social problems through technology, an initiative of the young adults and youth affairs of RCCG.

The event brought together innovators who are tackling social and global issues and offer support to them through mentorship and funding.

Opeyemi Owosho, the founder of Homefort Energy, won the first place position and went home with 5,000 dollars.

Good news! If you are a Nigerian with idea that can better your community, then the Unites States needs you

Owosho also got six months free voucher of office space and mentorship support from Workcity, a partner of Kingdom Hack 2.0.

The second position went to Airsync, a balloon-powered satellite platform, for detecting oil spill and vandalism.

Airsync also got a six months free voucher for office space and mentorship support from Workcity.

Also, the third place went to Yudimy, a startup that leverages on behavioural science and machine learning for human capital development.

From left to right - Oluwafemi Oyetunde, Kingdom Hack Project Coordinator, Precious Akingbade, RCCG National Youth Pastor, Opeyemi Owosho, Founder, HomeFort Energy, Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye.

Source: UGC

Yudimy also got six months free voucher of office space and mentorship support from Workcity.

No fewer than nine finalists were shortlisted for the competition after receiving applications from about 100 startup companies from Nigeria to compete for the grant.

The finalists pitched their solutions to a judging panel.

It comprises the national youth pastor of RCCG, Pastor Precious Akingbade and Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, international director of programmes and church planting, RCCG young adults and youth affairs.

Coronavirus: Singer Banky W sends strong message to Nigerians returning from affected countries, tells them to obey authorities

Commenting, Adeboye described Kingdom Hackathon as an initiative designed by RCCG in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Adeboye said that this was to support African youths to unleash their entrepreneurial potential to lead the change so desired by Africa.

He encouraged the winners to utilise the resources provided to them to scale their solutions to make a meaningful social impact and to also set the pace for other enterprising African youths.

In his remarks, Owosho said, “The Kingdom Hackathon grant will give me the opportunity to scale my business and provide affordable cooking gas to many homes in Nigeria with easy-to-use technology.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the general overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Adejare Adeboye, opened up on a revelation given to him by God concerning the spread of coronavirus.

Meet Uyi Omorogbe, the Nigerian designer building schools in rural Africa (photos)

Adeboye on Sunday, March 22, said that God had told him earlier in 2020 that the outbreak of the virus will bring about a compulsory holiday all over the world.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...