Breaking: FG confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country.

The NCDC in a tweet on Thursday, March 26, disclosed that 12 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, while two were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The NCDC said 12 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, while two were detected in Abuja.

The agency said of the 14 cases, six were detected on a vessel. It said three cases are returning travelers into Nigeria while one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

NCDC said the new findings put the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country at 65.

Meanwhile, following the report that indicated that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Muhammed, was tested positive of coronavirus, two persons have also tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Nation reports that this was disclosed in a situation update given by the state commissioner for health, Aliyu Maigoro, while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday, March 26.

Legit.ng gathered that 27 persons who had contact with Governor Mohammed were earlier placed on compulsory self-isolation in the state.

The compulsory isolation which covers a minimum of 14 days is to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

It would be recalled that the state governor Bala Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus following contact with former vice president’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, who earlier tested positive to Covid -19.

In another report, the Lagos state government has converted stadium to isolation centre in readiness for the expected spike in COVID-19 cases.

Legit.ng reports that this was made known on Thursday, March 26, by a Twitter user, CBN Gov Akinsola AK on his twitter handle @cbngov_akin1.

He commended the state government for its proactive measures in containing the spread of deadly diseases among the residents of the state.

Still on health news, a second test carried out on Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, has come out negative, different reports said on Thursday, March 26.

It was learnt that the test result was released after one person in the residence of the pope tested positive to coronavirus.

The reports also quoted many Italian newspapers as quoting reputable sources confirming the current health status of the pope.

