Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed’s COVID-19 test result announced

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

Mohammed made the disclosure on Thursday, March 26, when briefing journalists about what the federal government was doing to contain the spread of the infection in the country.

Lai Mohammed says every member of the presidential task force was tested for the coronavirus

He said he and some of his colleagues had gone for test after the reports emerged that they got close to one or two index cases

“I did my test and the report came out this morning that I am negative and that is why I am here to address you," the minister stated.

“My own result was given to me personally just like every other person."

Mohammed also said that every member of the presidential task force went for the test, he, however, stopped short of disclosing the status of the members of the task force.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lai Mohammed revealed that the federal government will suspend inter-state travels by bus and railways throughout Nigeria.

Mohammed stated that this is one of the government's measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The minister added that the government will also embark on the fumigation of markets, towns and cities all over the nation, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will not relent in its drive to ensure social distancing among Nigerians.

He went on to say that measures will be taken to increase the number of bed spaces in hospitals.

The minister further noted that has said that the federal government is making serious efforts to traces at least 4,370 persons of interest in relation to coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Mohammed called on Nigerians to who have had contact with persons suspected to be have been infected to the virus to report themselves to the appropriate agencies.

The minister also denied the report that President Muhammadu Buhari is still sick even after testing negative for the disease.

Still on health, a lady identified as Precious Williams has shared a heart-wrenching experience about how she is struggling to cope after testing positive for coronavirus.

Precious disclosed in a message on social media that she tested positive for the COVID-19 and she asked her friends to remember her in their prayers for speedy recover.

After being in the hospital for a week, she described COVID-19 as a ''monster.''

She said she is unable to breathe due to the damages the virus has caused to her lungs.

''I’ve tested positive for the corona and i have pneumonia! Been n the hospital for a week dying! Well at least that’s wat it feels like! This thing is a monster! Not being able to breathe is one of the worse feelings in the world!!! It’s not a game ppl plz pray for me ,'' Precious sadly wrote.

