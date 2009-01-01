Home | News | General | Breaking: Two close contacts with Bauchi governor test positive for COVID-19

- Two close contacts with Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state have tested positive of coronavirus

- The new cases were among 27 persons who had contact with the governor and later placed on compulsory self-isolation in the state

- Governor Muhammed had on Wednesday, tested positive of coronavirus after having contact with Atiku's son, who has also been tested positive of the pandemic disease

Following the report that indicated that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Muhammed, was tested positive of coronavirus, two persons have also tested positive for COVID-19) in the state.

The Nation reports that this was disclosed in a situation update given by the state commissioner for health, Aliyu Maigoro, while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday, March 26.

Legit.ng gathered that 27 persons who had contact with Governor Mohammed were earlier placed on compulsory self-isolation in the state.

The compulsory isolation which covers a minimum of 14 days is to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

It would be recalled that the state governor Bala Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus following contact with former vice president’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, who earlier tested positive to Covid -19.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in a move to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has forced many Nigerian states into partial lockdown, the presidency began intensive fumigation of the State House starting with the office of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was reported that this was coming after the president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the deadly virus. The fumigation experts arrived at the Villa about 9.30 am on Thursday, March 26, to commence the exercise, which would cover the entire Presidential Villa including, floors, corridors, and major pathways.

In another report, the federal government is set to release N6.5 billion as an emergency intervention to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This was disclosed by the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed. She said that the FG would release N6.5 billion in two tranches (N1.5 billion and N5 billion) to NCDC.

The minister he said this is an intervention fund to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease in Nigeria.

