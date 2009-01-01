Home | News | General | Tammy Abraham warns Rashford to stop talking to 1 superstar wanted by Chelsea and Man United

- Tammy Abraham has jokingly told Rashford to leave Jadon Sancho alone

- Sancho has been the main target for Manchester United and Chelsea

- The England international has been superb for Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has jokingly told Manchester United star Marcus Rashford not to go too close to Borussia Dortmund man Jadon Sancho who has been superb this season.

Jadon Sancho is the man of the moment and he has been the major transfer target for the duo of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Recently, the Englishman celebrated his 20th year birthday in which he received greetings from friends and fans who were happy for him growing up as a man.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rahford however joined the train of well wishers by celebrating Jadon Sancho on his birthday.

Rashford posted a picture of himself and Jadon Sancho in England training to wish his fellow countryman happy birthday.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

The Borussia Dortmund man however replied thanking Marcus Rashford for his kind words and wished him the very best.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham however intervened by jokingly telling Rashford to leave Jadon Sancho alone in a response which was later deleted according to Daily Mail.

Before all the major League season got suspended in Europe, Jadon Sancho had scored 14 goals and created 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund this season in all competitions.

The Mirror however claimed that Ole Solskjaer is so interested in the signing of Sancho and will go for him when the season comes to an end.

Also, Tammy Abraham has rubbished reports that he is stalling over signing new deal at Chelsea claiming that he loves the Stamford Bridge side.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Nigerian winger Victor Moses and Emerson Palmieri in other for the Blues to raise £30m for them to buy a left full back.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Already, Italian football star Emerson has been linked with a return to his country with Juventus said to be ready to pay Chelsea the transfer money this summer.

Nigerian star Victor Moses on the other hand is currently on loan at Inter Milan and Antonio Conte's side want to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte who had a superb working relationship with Victor Moses at Chelsea convinced the Nigerian to join him at Inter where he has been superb ever since.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...