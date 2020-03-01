Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Stop wasting testing kits on politicians – AIED tells NCDC

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to stop wasting “limited testing kits” on political office holders and government officials.

In a press release on Thursday signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, the organization said the unchecked usage of the scarce testing kits for COVID-19 on government officials and politicians is appalling and a disservice to common Nigerian who deserve to be truly tested.

According to AIED, “We have noticed with utmost dismay the unending wastage of scarce testing kits for COVID-19 on politicians and political office holders at the detriment of the masses.

“We find this endeavour as a disservice to the people of Nigeria who should be the primary focus of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health.

“From several reports, the NCDC conducts an average of two tests on Governors, Senators, House of Representatives and Assembly members, the Chief of Staff to the President, amongst many influential figures in the corridors of power.

“These individuals have been solely responsible for the decades of decay and backwardness our health care system is facing. They stood aloof and budgeted billions of naira for frivolous expenses while the citizens suffer in penury, they do not deserve to enjoy the benefits from magnanimous philanthropists who have inconvenienced themselves to help Nigerians.

“It is also on record that most, if not all, of the cases recorded or perceived in the corridors of power, have been caused by the sheer refusal to submit to simple emergency protocols and checks at the Airports. Nigerians should not then be the ones suffering for the ego and pride of these few ones.

“While we acknowledge that not every Nigerian will get tested for COVID-19, it is extremely important that these testing kits are kept safely for the primary use of the average Nigerian.

“The present statistics of less than 200 individuals who have received testing from the NCDC is disgraceful for a population of almost 200 million people. NCDC must channel its resources on improving the testing rates for Nigerians.

“The NCDC should leave the politicians alone and focus on Nigerians who are more in number and at a greater risk. If any politician feels the need to get tested, such politician can charter a flight to Europe, Asia or America where they get their routine medical check-up, ” the statement read.”

