COVID-19: Stay at home, Kogi Govt tells residents

Closes ceramic firms operated by Chinese workers

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state a

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Kogi State government has closed the Ceramic company situated in Ajaokuta LGA of the state and placed all the firm workers on isolation.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo who stated this on Thursday also asked all residents of the state to stay indoor from Friday.

The commissioner statement read apart, “The Squadrons Team set up by the Kogi State Governor under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Governor of the State, His Excellency Chief Edward Onoja, wishes to thank Kogites for their cooperation in Government’s efforts at containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the State.

“We wish to assure the people of the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello to the fight against Coronavirus. His commitment led to the setting up of the high-level committee led by the Deputy Governor to coordinate the State Government’s efforts on Coronavirus. The Governor has also made logistics available for the set-up of a functional Containment/Isolation Centre and also for aggressive Sensitization on the health protocols that will stop the virus from spreading in the State.

“The Squadron Team has already commenced full implementation of the directives earlier given to ensure the wellbeing of our people across the 21 Local Government Areas. Sensitization is also ongoing across the State.

“It is pertinent to note that there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus yet in the State.

The decision to close all land and sea borders in the State is in full force. Commercial motorcyclists have also been told to stay off the road and stay at home until further notice. Anyone found to be breaking these rules shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Squadron Team On Coronavirus had also directed the immediate closure of a ceramics firm in Ajaokuta while we monitor the health status of the Chinese and other nationals working in the firm. They have been placed on compulsory isolation.

“The Committee calls on Kogites to contact our emergency hotlines in case of any emergency as the Committee is working 24 hours of the day.

“The urge our people not to panic, but maintain simple respiratory hygiene and stay at home. Market places, schools, and some Government Offices remain closed. Social and religious gatherings also remain suspended until further notice.”

