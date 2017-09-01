Home | News | General | BUA chairman boosts Nigeria’s COVID-19 response mechanism with N1bn

Kindly Share This Story:

Rabiu

The Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on Thursday donated N1billion to support the Federal Government’s bid to effectively tackle the coronavirus scourge in the country.

Rabiu, who released the funds through the BUA Foundation, also donated testing kits and medical protective gear to nine states in the country.

The medical equipment will arrive in the country soon.

The nine states that will benefit from the industrialist’s gesture are – Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.

In his address at the presentation of the money and medical equipment, the BUA chairman said that it was very important for the private sector to support the government’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the N1billion donation will be funneled to the government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Led “Private Sector Coalition Committee against COVID-19.”

He said: “This donation will not only provide additional needed funds to the government and NCDC’s efforts but will also serve to protect healthcare and medical workers on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic.

“ In addition to donating the ordered medical supplies and equipment to the two most populated states in northern and southern Nigeria, we have also selected seven states across all geopolitical regions in Nigeria where significant members of the BUA workforce and their families are situated to help preparedness and response to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Each of these nine states will receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1000 high-grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2000 protective goggles, 1000 gloves and 1000 testing kits amongst other things.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...