The bio of Cheri Oteri: Her personal life and journey to success

Fans of Saturday Night Live (SNL) certainly recall Cheri Oteri, an actress and comedian who featured in the show for several years. She has also starred in various films and television shows. Her most notable attribute is her zeal to soar greater heights in her career. In each of her roles, she does her best to make the character as authentic as possible.

What is Cheri Oteri doing? She is still acting and working as a comedian. Besides that, she is an excellent impressionist who can impersonate several celebrities perfectly. She also can come up with original characters for various shows. Cheri Oteri is still very actively involved in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Name: Cheryl Ann Oteri

Cheryl Ann Oteri Age: 57 years

57 years Date of birth: 19th September 1962

19th September 1962 Place of birth: Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, United States of America Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Ancestry: Italian

Italian Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimeters/ 1.57 meters)

5 feet 2 inches (157 centimeters/ 1.57 meters) Weight: 52 kilograms (115 pounds)

52 kilograms (115 pounds) Eye color: Green

Green Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Gaetano Thomas Oteri

Gaetano Thomas Oteri Mother: Patricia Breen Oteri

Patricia Breen Oteri Siblings: Denise, Brian, and Tommy Jr.

Denise, Brian, and Tommy Jr. Alma mater: Archbishop Prendergast High School

Archbishop Prendergast High School Profession: Actress, comedian, and impressionist

Early life and family background

Cheri Oteri SNL was born on the 19th of September 1962 to Gaetano Thomas and Patricia Breen. She was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, United States of America, where she grew up alongside her three siblings. Their names are Denise, Brian, and Tommy Jr.

Currently, Cheri SNL age is 57 years, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo. She is of Italian descent. Her father, Gaetano Thomas, was the founder and chief executive officer of a music publishing company.

Gaetano passed away in August 2008 due to a heart attack. When he was found dead, he also had a significantly lacerated wrist. His close friend, Richard Fagan, was implicated in his death.

Fagan was arrested for DUI after leaving Gaetano's death scene and was later sent to rehabilitative therapy.

Educational background

SNL Cheri Oteri is an alumna of Archbishop Prendergast High School, an institution that is located in the Drexel Hill neighborhood of Upper Darby.

Cheri Oteri height and body measurements

At 57 years old, Cheri Oteri hot body is one that many women envy. The actress has a petite build. Her height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimeters/ 1.57 meters.)

She weighs about 52 kilograms (115 pounds), and her eyes are green. She had dark brown hair, and she fits perfectly in size two dresses (US measurements.)

The actress wears size six shoes (US size chart), and her bra size is 32B.

Career

When SNL alum Cheri was 25 years old, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, in search of better job opportunities. She secured a job with A&M Records, where she worked for four years before joining The Groundlings.

The Groundlings is a Los Angeles-based sketch and improvisation comedy theatre. 1995 was the comedian's big break after the producers of Saturday Night Live (SNL) came to watch a performance.

All the exciting facts about TV star Nicollette Sheridan

The producers were there to audition Chris Kattan, who was also part of The Groundlings troupe. Cheri performed a monologue that day. It impressed the producers who invited her to audition for SNL. She got a job with SNL in September 1995 after a successful audition.

The show had suffered a bad season in 1994-1995, so she joined alongside other new members of the cast. In SNL, she was mainly known for conjuring up original characters as well as impersonating various celebrities.

SNL Cheri Oteri characters

The original characters she created include the following;

Arianna: She created this character together with Will Ferrell. The character was one of The Spartan Cheerleaders.

She created this character together with Will Ferrell. The character was one of The Spartan Cheerleaders. Rita DelVecchio: This character was a grouchy lady from Philadelphia who was often mean to her neighbor's children. Her tough-talking grandmother inspired this character.

This character was a grouchy lady from Philadelphia who was often mean to her neighbor's children. Her tough-talking grandmother inspired this character. Cass Van Rye: She worked alongside Will Ferrell to develop and portray this character. Cass was a dim-witted Morning Latte co-host.

She worked alongside Will Ferrell to develop and portray this character. Cass was a dim-witted co-host. Mickey "The Dyke": Mickey was the host of a public-access television cable.

Mickey was the host of a public-access television cable. Nadeen: This was an employee who often ordered everyone at work to Simmer down now!

This was an employee who often ordered everyone at work to Althea McMahonaman: This was a hyper child who often disturbed other passengers and public servants.

This was a hyper child who often disturbed other passengers and public servants. Collette Reardon: This was a lady who was addicted to prescription pills.

This was a lady who was addicted to prescription pills. Joy Lipton: This was a lady who owned an Erotic Attic boutique.

This was a lady who owned an Erotic Attic boutique. Adele: This was a highly sexual office worker who was also very vulgar. She often made sexual innuendos that disgusted her colleagues.

This was a highly sexual office worker who was also very vulgar. She often made sexual innuendos that disgusted her colleagues. Laura Zimmerman: This was a lady who would suddenly start displaying rough and sexual behaviors then go back to regular conversations as though nothing happened.

Impressions

Cheri often made celebrity impressions perfectly on SNL. Some of the celebrities she impersonated were;

Ross Perot

Debbie Reynolds

Katie Couric

Cyndi Lauper

Alanis Morissette

Barbara Walters

Jennifer Lopez

In 2000, the comedian made her exit from SNL. Why did Cheri Oteri leave SNL? She left to pursue other things, and shortly after her departure, she started guest-starring in different television shows. She also featured in various movies.

On the 40th anniversary of SNL in 2015, she was unable to appear in the special SNL feature alongside other former cast members. She later opened up and said that there was a conflict in the schedule that prevented her from making an appearance in the special.

Cheri Oteri movies and TV shows

After making her exit from SNL, the actress featured in various television shows and films, including the following;

Cheri Oteri movies

Liar Liar (1997): She portrayed the character of Jane.

She portrayed the character of Jane. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997): She was a flight attendant, and this role was not credited.

She was a flight attendant, and this role was not credited. Small Soldiers (1998): She was the Globotech telephone operator, and this role was also not credited.

She was the Globotech telephone operator, and this role was also not credited. Inspector Gadget (1999): She portrayed the character of Mayor Wilson.

She portrayed the character of Mayor Wilson. Love & Sex (2000): She acted as Mary.

She acted as Mary. Lured Innocence (2000): She acted as Molly.

She acted as Molly. Scary Movie (2000): She acted as Gail Hailstorm.

She acted as Gail Hailstorm. Sol Goode (2003): She portrayed the character of Bernadette Best.

She portrayed the character of Bernadette Best. Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003): She was Ms. Heller in this movie.

She was Ms. Heller in this movie. Surviving Eden (2004): She portrayed the character of Maria Villanova.

She portrayed the character of Maria Villanova. Smile (2005): She acted as Linda.

She acted as Linda. Southland Tales (2006): She acted as Zora Charmichaels.

She acted as Zora Charmichaels. Park (2006): She acted as Claire.

She acted as Claire. The Ant Bully (2006): She was the voice actress for the character known as Doreen Nickle.

She was the voice actress for the character known as Doreen Nickle. Shrek the Third (2007): She was the voice actress of Sleeping Beauty.

She was the voice actress of Sleeping Beauty. Surveillance (2008): She acted as the mom.

She acted as the mom. Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous (2008): She portrayed the role of Private Jeter.

She portrayed the role of Private Jeter. And They're Off (2011): She acted as Dee.

She acted as Dee. Bad Parents (2012): She was Melissa in this movie.

She was Melissa in this movie. Grown Ups 2 (2013): She acted as Penny.

She acted as Penny. Wishin' and Hopin' (2014): She acted as Sister Dymphna.

She acted as Sister Dymphna. F the Prom (2017): She acted as Christine Datner.

She acted as Christine Datner. Benjamin (2019): She was also cast in this movie.

She was also cast in this movie. With You in Spirit (2003): She was Montana in this television movie.

(2003): She was Montana in this television movie. Stephen's Life (2005): She was Principal Ainsley in this television movie.

(2005): She was Principal Ainsley in this television movie. Christmas in Conway (2013): She portrayed the character of Gayle Matthews in this television movie.

(2013): She portrayed the character of Gayle Matthews in this television movie. The HOA (2015): She portrayed the character of Montana Molone in this television movie.

Television shows

In addition to SNL, the actress has featured in the following television shows;

Just Shoot Me! (1997-2000): She starred in two episodes of the show as Cindy.

She starred in two episodes of the show as Cindy. Hercules (1998): She was the voice of Princess Lavina in the episode dubbed Hercules and the Jilt Trip.

She was the voice of Princess Lavina in the episode dubbed Strangers with Candy (2000): She featured in the episode dubbed The Last Temptation of Blank as Hillary.

She featured in the episode dubbed as Hillary. Ally McBeal (2001): She starred in the episode titled Cloudy Skies, Chance of Parade as Melissa.

She starred in the episode titled as Melissa. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2002): She portrayed the role of Martine in the episode dubbed The Nanny from Hell.

She portrayed the role of Martine in the episode dubbed Boston Legal (2008): She was Martha Headly in the episode dubbed Kill, Baby, Kill.

She was Martha Headly in the episode dubbed The Life & Times of Tim (2008-2010): She was Blobsnark in two episodes of this show.

She was Blobsnark in two episodes of this show. Easy to Assemble (2008-2012): She acted as Gigi in four episodes of this series.

She acted as Gigi in four episodes of this series. Sit Down, Shut Up (2009): She featured in 13 episodes of this television series as the voice actress for the characters Parrot and Helen Klench. This animated comedy aired on Fox.

She featured in 13 episodes of this television series as the voice actress for the characters Parrot and Helen Klench. This animated comedy aired on Fox. Glory Daze (2010): He was Joel's mother in the pilot episode of the show.

He was Joel's mother in the pilot episode of the show. Glenn Martin DDS (2010): She was in the episode dubbed Camp as Kristy.

She was in the episode dubbed as Kristy. Dan Vs. (2012): She was the voice of Honey O'Houlihan in the episode titled The Cat Burglar

She was the voice of Honey O'Houlihan in the episode titled The New Normal (2012): She was Carla in the two episodes of this series.

She was Carla in the two episodes of this series. Jessie (2013): She portrayed the role of Mrs. Falkenberg in the episode dubbed Teacher's Pest.

She portrayed the role of Mrs. Falkenberg in the episode dubbed Hot in Cleveland (2014): The actress featured in the episode dubbed Bad George Clooney as Dr. Deb.

The actress featured in the episode dubbed as Dr. Deb. The 7D (2014-2016): She was the voice of Gingersnaps in two episodes of the show.

She was the voice of Gingersnaps in two episodes of the show. Comedy Bang! Bang! (2015): She acted as Madeline Ferrari in the episode dubbed Weird Al Yankovic Wears a Different Hawaiian Shirt .

She acted as Madeline Ferrari in the episode dubbed . Miles from Tomorrowland (2015): She was the voice of Dibblex in the episode dubbed Unexpected Ally/Skyrise.

She was the voice of Dibblex in the episode dubbed Not Safe for Work (2015): She acted as Misty Ridgeport.

She acted as Misty Ridgeport. Bad Internet (2016): She featured in the episode dubbed Which of the 'Friends' Are You? as Rachel.

She featured in the episode dubbed as Rachel. Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (2016): She featured in two episodes as Pauline Pappernacky.

She featured in two episodes as Pauline Pappernacky. The Fairly OddParents (2016): She was the voice of Connie Carmichael in two episodes.

She was the voice of Connie Carmichael in two episodes. Scream Queens (2016): She was Sheila Baumgartner in the episode dubbed Handidates.

She was Sheila Baumgartner in the episode dubbed Those Who Can't (2016): She starred in seven episodes of the show as Cathy Goodman.

She starred in seven episodes of the show as Cathy Goodman. Puppy Dog Pals (2017): She voiced both the mouse and Esther in 13 episodes.

She voiced both the mouse and Esther in 13 episodes. Bunsen Is a Beast (2017): She was the voice of Miss Flapp in 11 episodes.

She was the voice of Miss Flapp in 11 episodes. 9JKL (2018): She was Patty in the episode dubbed Stalker Status.

She was Patty in the episode dubbed Animals (2018): She was the voice of Nurse Deb in the episode dubbed Dogs. (2.)

She was the voice of Nurse Deb in the episode dubbed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2019): She was Connie in the episode dubbed I'm Finding My Bliss.

She was Connie in the episode dubbed Big City Greens (2019): She was the voice of Gwendolyn Zapp in the episode titled Cricket's Kapowie/Car Trouble.

She was the voice of Gwendolyn Zapp in the episode titled New Year's Eve Live (2019): She starred in the show as Barbara Walters.

Nominations and awards

In her career, the actress has been nominated for three awards and she has bagged three as well.

Primetime Emmy Awards

In 2000, she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for portraying the role of Cindy in Just Shoot Me!

Behind the Voice Actors Awards

In 2015, she was nominated for the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award in the category of Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Guest Role - Comedy/Musical for voicing Gingersnaps in The 7D.

Blockbuster Entertainment Awards

In 2001, she won the Blockbuster Entertainment Award of Favorite Supporting Actress – Comedy for her work in Scary Movie.

Hoboken International Film Festival

In 2013, she won the award of Best Supporting Actress for her work in Bad Parents.

Online Film & Television Association

In 2000, she was nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Just Shoot Me!

The Streamy Awards

In 2010, she won the award of Best Ensemble Cast in a Web Series for her work in Easy to Assemble. She shared the award with other cast members.

Cheri Oteri net worth

How much is Cheri Oteri worth? The petite actress has an estimated net worth of $2 million, most of which is earned from her appearances in various television shows and movies.

Who is Cheri Oteri married to?

Is Cheri Oteri married? One of the most secretive American actresses is Cheri, who has successfully hidden any details about her love life from the media. There has been no news of Cheri Oteri husband since she came into the limelight.

There are rumors that she has been single all along because there is no information about Cheri Oteri partner or children online. She is yet to dismiss or verify these rumors.

Cheri Oteri plastic surgery

There is a craze for cosmetic enhancement procedures in the present-day entertainment industry. Celebrities often go under the knife to look a certain way, and Cheri is no exception.

The actress has undergone various procedures to maintain a youthful appearance. She looks so different from when she was on SNL that some of her fans then can barely recognize her today.

This could partly be the reason why she slowed down in her acting career. In most of her recent features, she is a voice actress and not an onscreen one. Even so, she continues to make a positive contribution to the present-day entertainment industry.

Social media

The actress is only active on her verified Twitter account with at least 10.8k followers. She often uses this platform to express her views and opinions about various issues that affect contemporary society.

There is no official Cheri Oteri Instagram or Facebook page yet.

Cheri Oteri first came into the limelight when she appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she came up with original characters and impersonated various celebrities. Since then, she has featured in different shows and films. In most of her recent features, she has been a voice actress. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next appearance in new movies and television series.

[embedded content]

