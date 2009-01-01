Home | News | General | Discover more about the talented actress Ana de Armas: age, boyfriend, net worth, movies

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who began her career in the drama film Una rosa de Francia. She moved to Spain and later to Hollywood where she has been featured in several films. Some of the films she has appeared in include War Dogs (2016), The Informer (2019) and Knives Out (2019).

For her role in Knives Out, the actress received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion- Picture Musical or Comedy. She is set to be featured in several upcoming productions. Her on-screen character has drawn most viewers in.

Profile summary

Name: Ana Celia de Armas Caso

Ana Celia de Armas Caso Date of birth: April 30, 1988

April 30, 1988 Place of birth: Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba Age: 31 years

31 years Nationality: Cuban Spanish

Cuban Spanish Years active: 2006 - present

2006 - present Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Body measurements: 34-24-36 inches

34-24-36 inches Eye color: Green

Green Hair color: Blonde/brunette

Blonde/brunette Sibling: 1, an elder brother named Javier

Ana de Armas age

The actress was born on April 30, 1988, in Havana, Cuba. Currently, she is 31 years old.

Ana de Armas height

How tall is Ana? She is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall. Ana de Armas measurements are 34-24-36 inches, and she has distinguishing green eyes.

Ana de Armas ethnicity

What ethnicity is Ana de Armas? The actress is Cuban-Spanish

Background

The actress was born to Ramon de Armas and Ana Caso. Her mother was Spanish, and she worked at the Ministry of Education. Her dad shifted jobs several times. He was a bank manager, a teacher, a school principal, and even the deputy mayor of a town.

Ana grew up in Havana with her elder brother Javier. Javier is a photographer based in New York. She decided to pursue acting when she was 12. Given that they did not have internet access or a DVD player, she used to go to neighbors to watch movies.

She would then practice monologues in front of a mirror. She joined the National Theatre School of Cuba, and while there, she was featured in three films. When she was 18 years old, she left for Madrid, Spain, to pursue her career at a much bigger stage.

Career

Before the actress moved to Spain, she had roles in Una rosa de Francia, El Eden Perdido, and Madrigal.

Her role in Una rosa de Francia gave her exposure to the casting director of El Internado. She was then given the starring role of Carolina Leal Solis in El Internado for six seasons.

She was featured as a teenage character in most films. In 2009, she was featured in Mentiras y Gordas. Between 2010 to 2011, she appeared in Hispania for seventeen episodes. She eventually moved to Los Angeles in 2014.

Ana was not very fluent in English, and upon getting to Hollywood, she took English classes. Her first role in Hollywood was in the film Knock Knock (2015). The next year, she was featured in the thriller film Exposed.

She landed a supporting role in War Dogs, a Todd Philips film. She later had a starring role in the Hands of Stone. In 2017, she portrayed the love interest to Scott Eastwood’s character in Overdrive.

In 2019, she landed the starring role of Marta Cabrera, an immigrant nurse accused of murder in Knives Out. The movie was well-received, and viewers attributed the success to her exceptional performance. For her role, she received a nomination for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy during the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

The actress played the role of Andrea Rivera in The Night Clerk. She also had roles in Sergio and Wasp Network.

She will be featured in No Time to Die and Deep Water. She will portray the character of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, a drama film written by Andrew Dominik.

Below is a list of Ana de Armas movies and TV shows:

Films

The actress has appeared in the following movies:

Una rosa de Francia (2006)- as Marie

(2006)- as Marie Madrigal (2007)- as Stella Maris

(2007)- as Stella Maris Mentiras y Gordas (2009)- as Carola

(2009)- as Carola Anima (2009)- as Julieta

(2009)- as Julieta El callejon (2011)- as Rosa/ Laura

(2011)- as Rosa/ Laura Perrito Chino (2012)- as Sabina

(2012)- as Sabina Faraday (2013)- as Inma Murga

(2013)- as Inma Murga Anabel (2015)- as Cris

(2015)- as Cris Knock Knock (2015)- as Bel

(2015)- as Bel Exposed (2015)- as Isabel de la Cruz

(2015)- as Isabel de la Cruz War Dogs (2016)- as Iz

(2016)- as Iz Hands of Stone (2016)- as Felicidad Duran

(2016)- as Felicidad Duran Overdrive (2017)- as Stephanie

(2017)- as Stephanie Blade Runner 2049 (2017)- as Joi

(2017)- as Joi Corazon (2018)- as Elena Ramirez

(2018)- as Elena Ramirez Yesterday (2019)- as Roxanne

(2019)- as Roxanne Knives Out (2019)- as Marta Cabrera

(2019)- as Marta Cabrera The Informer (2019)- as Sofia Hoffman

(2019)- as Sofia Hoffman The Night Clerk (2020)- as Andrea Rivera

(2020)- as Andrea Rivera Sergio (2020)- as Carolina

(2020)- as Carolina Wasp Network (2020)- as Ana Magarita Martinez

TV shows

The actress has had roles in the listed TV shows:

El eden perdido (2007)- as Gloria

(2007)- as Gloria El Internado (2007-2010)- as Carolina Leal Solis for 56 episodes

(2007-2010)- as Carolina Leal Solis for 56 episodes Revelados (2008)

(2008) Hispania, la leyenda (2010-2012)- as Neres for 18 episodes

(2010-2012)- as Neres for 18 episodes Actrices (2011)- as herself for two episodes

Awards and nominations

For her role in Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out, the actress received a number of awards and nominations, among them being:

Blade Runner 2049

Saturn Awards (2018)- nominated for Best Supporting Actress

Golden Schmoes Awards (2017) - nominated for Best T&A of the Year

Knives Out

Golden Globe Awards (2020)- nominated for Best Actress- Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Satellite Awards (2019)- nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Is Ana de Armas married?

Marc Clotet was Ana de Armas husband from 2011 to 2013. From 2018, she was in a relationship with Alejandro Pineiro Bella.

Does Ana de Armas have a child? She does not.

Who is Ana de Armas dating currently? As of March 2020, the actress is in a relationship with actor and filmmaker, Ben Affleck.

Ana de Armas boyfriend

Ana and Ben Affleck first met while filming the movie Deep River. According to People, the two had great chemistry.

They were then spotted several times in public, including on vacation in Costa Rica. A source confirmed to US Weekly that the two are officially dating.

Ana de Armas Instagram

The actress has an audience of over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She is active on the social media platform with over 1800 posts. As seen from her posts, the lass has graced several magazine covers, including Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Here are some of Ana de Armas hot pictures from her Instagram page:

The actress looks beautiful in black. She has lots of professionally taken pictures on her page.

Ana de Armas net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Ana de Armas is a talented actress. Her move to Hollywood made her rise to become one of the best actresses in the industry. She has proven to be one who puts all her energy into a project she decides to pursue.

