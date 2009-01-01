Home | News | General | Top 8 most expensive cigars in the world

All over the silver screen is an abundance of fantastic scenes where an actor or actress is smoking a large cigar, often a Cuban one, while having a chat. This has added to the long-standing notion that cigars are the most luxurious way of consuming tobacco. Dare we say, cigar smoking is similar to popping a bottle of champagne in a celebration.

Image: instagram.com, @thekentuckydouble

Source: Instagram

Don Corleone, James Bond, Hell Boy, and multiple other iconic screen characters can be remembered with a cigar in hand. The image is somewhat incomplete otherwise.

This fine and rare one of a kind cigars come with some of the heftiest price tags you can find on luxury consumer goods. The most expensive cigars in the world are smoked only by those with deep pockets and expensive habits.

Why is cigar expensive? They are costly for many reasons. The kind of wrap they are in is one, where they are from is also a factor in its heritage and value along with the type of tobacco inside them.

Policeman and his service dog in adorable show of love as they take cute photos together

We decided to go looking for the worlds most expensive cigars to show you just how steep a price you have to pay to enjoy a quality smoke.

8 of the world's most expensive cigars

Undoubtedly, these are the best quality sticks you can find around the world. In our list, we take a look at what makes them so special. The price is quoted per cigar.

8. Arturo Fuente Opus X – USD 79 per stick

Image: instagram.com, @the_cigar_smokehouse

Source: Instagram

Arturo Fuente has been in the business of making cigars since 1912. Backed by more than 100 years of experience in making the best expensive cigars in the world, Arturo Fuente has come up with multiple brands and families of this product.

Each line is made with the most unique components to create a unique and distinguishable taste that sets it apart.

The ability to differentiate the taste of different cigars is what makes them a favorite among enthusiasts. Once you take a liking to the flavor and taste, you're sold.

Was Tekno arrested? What did he do?

The Fuente Opus X is from a family of cigars known as Fuente Fuente Opus X, each of which has the same distinguishable taste.

The difference is in the size you choose. The exact ones we are talking about measure 6.25 inches with a ring gauge of 48mm.

Dubbed the best Dominican puro, everything from the wrapper to the filling is grown in the Dominican Republic at the Chateau de Fuente.

The Opus X was made as a celebration of the 10th anniversary since the Fuente Fuente line was started. The Opus X, besides being very large, has a jalapeno flavor.

7. Fuente Don Arturo Anniverxario – USD 163 per stick

Arturo Fuente founded A. Fuente & Company at the age of 24 years old with little experience in sales and the tobacco business.

He frequently traveled to Cuba and the United States of America. There, he quickly established the contacts to sustain supply and sales across South and North America.

Finish your game in style with these top Fortnite dances

He was such a visionary that he foresaw the effects of the Cuban revolution and bought a three-year supply of Cuban tobacco in 1962. All that experience was honored in 2012, 100 years after the establishment of the company.

Fuente Don Arturo Anniverxario was made in the fourth generation Fuente family in commemoration of the company their great grandfather built. The Fuente Don Arturo Anniverxario features wrappers grown in the Chateau de Fuente where the company was founded.

Contrary to expectation, these cigars were released nearly a decade before the actual 100th anniversary in 2001 and later in 2008 for a second edition. Because they offer incredible variety, you can choose between natural and sun-grown variants.

This brand has humidors that are made to cater to any preferences. They come in sycamore, ebony, maple, and walnut flavors.

6. Cohiba Behike – USD 450 per stick

Image: instagram.com, @egm_cigars

Source: Instagram

Featuring wrappers grown in Cuba and a golden band with a silhouette of a woman's head and the name Cohiba Behike, these are some of the best cigars to come out of Cuba. Cohiba has been compared to many luxury brands sitting alongside the likes of Bentley or Rolls Royce, only in the cigar world.

Discover top facts about the handsome Michael Ealy

How much is a good Cuban cigar? A good kind, like the Cohiba Behike, would set you back $450 per piece, making it one of the most expensive Cuban cigars.

An entire box contains about 40 Cohiba cigars. The company seeks to maintain the exclusivity of their collections, so only 100 boxes of the Cohiba Behike were made.

Cohiba has been around for many years; in this time, they have advanced their agriculture considerably well. They grow all their tobacco in climate-controlled greenhouses and then transplant them to a farm where all conditions are carefully monitored.

Even then, not all the leaves grown are used to make the cigar. Only a specific amount is deemed worthy by the team of agronomists at their farms. Each cigar is like a work of art.

The tobacco is aged to perfection to make one of the most expensive cigars. This particular brand is grown at El Laguito Cohiba facilities and is meant to be a celebration of 40 years in the business.

Amazing scorpion tattoo designs to pick from

Buyers choose between humidors made in the Pinar del Rio or Vuelto region in Cuba. As an added option, you can get a box with humidors made in France in Elie Blue.

5. Gurkha His Majesty's Reserve - USD 750 per stick

Image: instagram.com, @cigarworld_de

Source: Instagram

If there was ever a cigar that illustrated cigar making as an art, this would be it. His Majesty's Reserve of Gurkha cigars are some of the best-crafted in the world.

The wrappers are aged for fifteen years to achieve the best taste. The sophisticated flavor of the filling is a result of 12 years of patient aging.

The fillings and binder are infused with a touch of Louis XIII cognac for a rich aroma and heavy fragrance. Typically, many a patron will notice the aroma right out the box as the humidors preserve the flavor.

Before you can get a hold of these, you have to place an order a few years before delivery. Each is about seven and a half inches long with a ring gauge of 52 inches. They are pretty large.

Find the perfect inverted bob hairstyle in our collection

His Majesty's Reserve is made with a green wax tip at the end of it to ensure all that flavor is not lost when you open the humidor to retrieve one piece.

4. Gurkha Black Dragon - USD 1150 per stick

Gurkha is one of the more unique entrants into this list. Having existed more than a century before Handotia Kaizad decided to resurrect the brand, the company has more than 100 brands and is still a boutique cigar maker to date.

In 2006, they released the limited-edition Black Dragon Tubos. These Gurkha cigars are 8.5 inches long with a ring gauge of 52 inches.

Costing over $1000, these are made from Connecticut Broadleaf Maduro and a filler from the Dominican Republic. The binder is from Cameroon which makes this a true global brand.

All these components come together to offer a gradient of flavor from sour to sweet along the barrel. This is one of the most expensive cigars in the world as a result of the packaging as well.

Mel Gibson net worth: all you need to know about the actor’s income and personal life

The humidor is a case made from orange velvet inside a black box from the bone of a camel. The black and orange are representative of the name.

3. King of Denmark - USD 4,500 per stick

Image: instagram.com, @barberbigt

Source: Instagram

More than 100 years ago, King Frederick VI of Denmark allowed the creation of the first cigar-rolling venture in Denmark. This was the birth of the Royal Danish Cigars.

These sticks are so expensive that a customer can customize them to any specifications they would like.

As an ode to the royal heritage, buyers have the option of buying a crown along with a box of cigars. The crown costs an extra $8,500 and is made of silver coated with 24-carat gold.

A King of Denmark cigar can be the perfect gift to celebrate a special occasion. The band on the barrel can be inscribed with any name you want.

The amazing Natalie Krill: Top facts to learn about her

The entirety of the box comes in a standard humidor box at no extra cost.

2. Gran Habano No. 5 "El Gigante" - USD 185,000

As the name suggests, this is a gigantic cigar. The El Gigante was not made to be smoked by anyone in particular.

It is more of an art piece or status symbol than anything else. However, the astronomical cost is what puts it on this list.

The initial price was way above this, but a cigar enthusiast bought this showpiece that is an equivalent of 25,000 standard-sized pieces. About 1600 pounds of filler was used to make the 19 feet long barrel. The ring gauge is a whopping 1920 inches.

Gran Habano made this for display at trade shows with no intention of selling is at first. This is the rarest of the most expensive cigars in the world; only one exists.

Top most interesting facts about Sofia Balbi

1. Mayan Sicars – USD 507,000 per stick

Image: twitter.com, @the1of1world

Source: Twitter

In an auction, 12 Mayan Sicars cost a mind-bending $507,000. This was a collection of 12 rare Mayan Sicars found by archaeologists.

They are believed to be s600years old, and they were rolled by Mayans. It is believed that Mayans were among the earliest known civilizations to practice cigar smoking.

This comprises the most expensive cigar ever in this impressive collection. Given these were discovered by archaeologists and sold at an auction, there may be more somewhere out there.

Despite being so old, they are still safe to smoke. If you do decide to smoke these, it better be a great occasion because they have been in existence for more than 600 years.

What is the most expensive brand of cigars?

This title is taken by the Royal Danish Cigars' King of Denmark. There are, however, many other cigars that have been made with select gems and stones and that have astronomical prices.

Who is the most handsome Yoruba actor? - Top 10

The most expensive cigars in the world boast a rich heritage with a storied past. They are made with quality material and infused with choice flavors for an unmatched experience. Not only do they taste great and look good, but they also display the artwork of experienced craftsmen. Whichever brand you decide to buy, you are guaranteed value for your money.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...