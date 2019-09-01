Home | News | General | Lock down Oyo now, NMA tells Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Ibadan—THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Oyo State, yesterday, urged Governor Seyi Makinde to lockdown the state, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to expedite action on the refurbishment of facilities that were converted to isolation centers.

In addition, the association urged the government to “provide all necessary protective equipment and security personnel for those involved in taming the spread of this virus.”

The state government converted the facilities to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Though the case reported in the state was minimal, the NMA, through its State Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo, said the government needed to “assemble experts from different disciplines involved in the management of disease outbreak and crisis management to keep guiding the efforts of the government.”

The medical personnel in a statement also advised the state government to stop all gatherings as it is the only way to stop this spread.

Sodipo said: “If possible a total lockdown of activities in the state including the movement of people not on essential duty for a period would be appropriate.

“As at 11.30 pm of the 25 March 2020, 51 people have been declared infected after testing while many more are awaiting their results.

“We still have a chance to do something now although time is not our friend in this matter. For now, what is required of us to stem the tide, stay at home and reduce contact with people, knowing that everyone is a potential carrier of the virus.

“The symptoms of the infection, though largely respiratory, can be felt in other systems of the body as the spectrum is being studied daily worldwide.

Ibadan Chief Imam suspends Jumma’at service

Meanwhile, as part of their contributions to curtailing the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganeey Agbotomokekere, yesterday, suspended the Jummu’ah service (Friday congregational prayers) until further notice.

The decision was taken after the meeting by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland-in-Council which held in Ibadan.

The suspension of the congregational prayers was confirmed by the Mogaji of Atere compound, Alhaji Hazeem Atere.

He said: “We held the meeting of the Chief Imam of Ibadanland-in-Council which lasted about six hours before we were able to agree on the need to suspend Jummu’ah service forthwith.

“The meeting which was chaired by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, our revered Baba, Sheikh Agbotomokere and attended by Alfa Agba Ile Ibadan, Sheikh Abdulfatai Alaga; Sheikh Dr. Abdulbari Adetunji; Sheikh Abdulmojeed Abata; Sheikh Nurudeen Basunu; Sheikh Ismail Yusuf, and others jointly agreed on the suspension of Friday’s congregational prayers in Ibadan and environs.

“We have communicated the same to all Imams and Alfas across all the mosques in all the 11 local governments in the State capital and admonished all to comply with the directives.

“And from this Friday, March 27, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland said there will be no Jummu’ah service at Oja’ba Central Mosque and other mosques in the city. Anyone who flouts such directives would bear the consequence.”

