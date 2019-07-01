Home | News | General | We defeated Ebola in 2014, we’ll win war against Covid-19 — Jonathan
We defeated Ebola in 2014, we'll win war against Covid-19 — Jonathan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 17 minutes ago
Goodluck Jonathan

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Nigerians to remain courageous and faithful. Jonathan who made the call on his Facebook page, yesterday, said that this is a time to show good citizenship, solidarity and patriotism.

It will be recalled the zeal and support shown by Nigerians in 2014 when his government battled Ebola virus to a standstill, Jonathan also called on the people to redisplay such enthusiasm and readiness to combat the coronavirus, assuring a complete defeat of the disease soon.

He wrote: “Today,  our world faces a global crisis that threatens our peace, hope and freedoms. Across the globe is the climate of fear, havoc, and consequences of a new enemy called coronavirus disease.

“Fear compatriot, this is not a time to fear or despair,  it is a moment of responsibility, courage and faith. It is time to demonstrate good citizenship by yielding to relevant policies and guidelines put in place by government and its agencies to combat the challenge of COVID-19.

“As a country, ours is a history of many triumphs in times of global and national challenges. In 2014, through solidarity and unity of purpose, we combated the dreaded Ebola virus.

“More than ever before, now is the time for action, solidarity and patriotism. Let’s all brace up and work together to combat this new scourge, COVID- 19.”

Vanguard

