UBA donates N5bn to COVID-19 relief support across Africa

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 48 minutes ago
UBA

UBAUnited Bank for Africa Plc,  UBA, yesterday, announced a donation of over N5 billion ($14 million), through the UBA Foundation, to catalyse a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the coronavirus  pandemic.

The donation will provide significant and much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments. The UBA support programme will be allocated as follows:

N billion ($2.8 million) to Lagos State Government; N500 million ($1.4 million) to Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; N1 billion ($2.8 million) to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria; N1.5 billion ($4.2 million) to UBA’s presence countries in Africa; N1 billion ($2.8 million) for medical centres with equipment and supplies; and free telemedicine call centre facility.

The pan-African bank will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos  with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

UBA Group Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, said, “This is a time when we must all play our part.  This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to contribute our resources to the collective effort, that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

Vanguard

