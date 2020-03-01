Home | News | General | COVID-19: Not addressing Nigerians is Buhari’s leadership style – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that his principal’s refusal to address Nigerians on a daily basis following the outbreak of COVID-19 is a matter of style.

Adesina said this during when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Thursday.

Adesina defended President Buhari, saying he has a right to his style of leadership.

When asked why Buhari did not brief Nigerians as it was done in other countries, Adesina said, “It’s a matter of style.

“The style that A adopts may not be the one that B adopts, and there is no style that you can call ‘this style’ for everybody. So, everybody is at liberty to adopt that suits him.”

He explained further that the President, had, however, put certain measures in place to ensure information was passed through the right channels to Nigerians.

Adesina said the measures include, the setting up of a Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus, as well as briefings from the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among other stakeholders in the nation’s health sector.

He stregular that with this measures there was no need for Buhari to give a regular briefing, as long as there was no communication breach.

He said, “The style our President has adopted is to set up a Presidential Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which briefs regularly.

“You have the Minister of Health who briefs, you have the Minister of State for Health who briefs, you have the NCDC who briefs; so you have that chain and there is no lack of information.”

