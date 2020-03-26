Home | News | General | Presidency shares photo of Buhari “at work” amid worries over his health status

The presidency Thursday night shared a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari “at work”.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, shared the image on Twitter.





He captioned it “President Buhari still at work”.

The post might not be unconnected to concerns about the president’s wellbeing.

It has triggered several reactions from Twitter users who are insisting that Buhari addresses the nation.

The Nigerian government claims Buhari is in good condition but critics disagree.

They argue that news that his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the deadly disease puts the president at risk.

However, more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) gave an update on Twitter Thursday night.

It tweeted that new patients have been confirmed in FCT (1), Bauchi (1) and Lagos (12).

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.”

The agency added that as at 7:35 pm 26th March, there were 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged and 1 death.

Coronavirus has caused 22,000 deaths and affected 200 nations.

