Home | News | General | COVID-19: 14 New Cases Test Positive, 1 Discharged Today. Toll Now 65

14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos

Of the 14, 6 were detected on a [naval] vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case

As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are

65 confirmed cases

3 discharged

1 death

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...