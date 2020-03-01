COVID-19: 14 New Cases Test Positive, 1 Discharged Today. Toll Now 65
- 7 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos
Of the 14, 6 were detected on a [naval] vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case
As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are
65 confirmed cases
3 discharged
1 death
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180