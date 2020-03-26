Home | News | General | ‘We’ve not recorded any coronavirus case’ — NPA counters NCDC
The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) says it has not recorded any coronavirus case.

The authority said this in reaction to an announcement made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday.

The NCDC had announced that the country recorded 14 new coronavirus cases bringing the toll to 65.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the centre had tweeted.


But in a series of tweets, the NPA said it has not recorded any case of the virus.

The authority asked the centre to avail it with information of the vessel and names of passengers on board so it could verify and keep proper records.

“Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date,” the authority said in a tweet midnight Thursday.

“@NCDCgov To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed. #CovidNGR #COVID19.”


Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date. https://t.co/Egi6pdrWeK
— Nigerian Ports (@nigerianports) March 26, 2020
The disease has claimed one life in Nigeria so far, but three patients have been discharged.

