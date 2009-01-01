I tested positive for Coronavirus – Ogun ex-Sports Commissioner, Olopade

A former Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said he has tested positive for Coronavirus.





Olopade is the MD of Nilayo Sports Management Company, an organization known for organising marathons in cities across Nigeria.





The former Commissioner, who is currently in Lagos, disclosed his Coronavirus status in a video he released on social media, Thursday.





Olopade, three days ago, said that he has self-isolated himself for five days, saying he developed two of the Coronavirus symptoms.

He disclosed that he had been tested and the result was being awaited as at then.





On Thursday, Olopade released another video saying he tested positive to the virus.





However, he said he was strong and healthy, with no serious symptoms.





He explained that being tested positive is not a death sentence, expressing optimism that he would come out stronger in few days.





The Abeokuta indigene appealed to all Nigerians to take government warnings and precautions on COVID-19 seriously, saying the disease is real.





Watch the video below:





