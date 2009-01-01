Home | News | General | COVID-19: US asks doctors, nurses around the world to reach out for work visas
COVID-19: US asks doctors, nurses around the world to reach out for work visas



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 46 minutes ago
The United States has asked medical professionals around the world who want to work in America to reach out for visa appointment.

On Thursday, the United States overtook China as the country with the highest number of novel coronavirus patients anywhere in the world.

To further tame the spread of the virus and treatment of those infected, the US is calling out to medical professionals to apply to work in the North American country.

“We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment,” the statement read.

The US is also extending visas for medical professionals in the country.

“For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States: J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their program sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programs in the United States.

“Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.

Note that the expiration date on a U.S. visa does not determine how long one can be in the United States.”

According to various sources, 77 percent of black doctors in the US are Nigerians.

