Home | News | General | Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses APC's application against Marafa and 179 others

- The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the ruling APC for a judicial review

- The apex court in a lead judgment by Justice Inyang Okoro held that the application was frivolous

- The sum of N2m was awarded to the 1st to 140th respondents by the apex court

An application for a judicial review filed by the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Senator Kabiru Marafa and 179 others has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Justice Inyang Okoro delivering a lead judgment held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process, Channels TV reports.

The apex court awarded the sum of N2m to be paid to the 1st to 140th respondents by the applicant.

According to Justice Okoro, the apex court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an application seeking a review of its own judgment. This is because the finality of the Supreme Court's judgment is sealed and cannot be reviewed.

Court of Appeal affirms Ifeanyi Ubah as senator-elect in Anambra

Supreme Court dismisses APC's application for a judicial review

Source: Depositphotos

However, Justice Centus Nweze on his part disagreed with the other members of the panel as he held a dissenting judgment upholding APC's application. The judge insisted that it is better to admit an error instead of justifying a mistake that fails to represent justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Supreme Court adjourned its verdict on the application by the APC asking for a review of the apex court's verdict which disqualified the party from the 2019 elections.

The application was filed by the faction of the APC controlled by the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari. Recall that the apex court had ruled that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 elections and voided its victory in the elections.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election.

APC crisis: Appeal court rules, says Oshiomhole remains national chairman

The APC was asking the apex court to review its judgment. The concern as raised by PDP in a press conference addressed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, March 17, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better

Reactions trail Supreme Court judgment review | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...