The best 80s cartoons you probably don't remember

If you have kids around you, whether your own, siblings, or nieces and nephews, you know too well just how attached they are to cartoons. The 80s cartoons were some of the best. If you lived back then, it is possible that you still remember some of the best characters.

What cartoons did I watch as a kid? Well, this is a question that most adults who were kids in the 80s know the answer to. Cartoons are as old as they get, and the 80s had a collection of some pretty fancy ones. The story-lines were always amazing and almost believable. So what are some of the best 80s cartoons that you remember? Check out the list below to see if you can identify a favorite show that you loved.

The list of 1980s cartoons of all time

Animated films have always been good for people of all ages. They are especially loved by kids who identify with the visuals better. It will surprise you to note that every era had its own collection of cartoons. Here are some of the favorite 80's cartoons picks we came across.

15. C.O.P.S.

It ran on the Syndication network. The original run was from 1988–1989. The plot of the story revolved around Baldwin P. "Bulletproof" Vess, who was a Federal Agent from the FBI. He is the leader of a special police task force, C.O.P.S. (Central Organization of Police Specialists), which is in charge of protecting Empire City from mob leader Big Boss and his gang of cronies. If you love action-packed thrillers in the animated form, then this would be your best cartoon from the 80s.

14. Beverly Hills Teens

When counting the old school cartoons, this will probably make it to the list. The Teens cartoon is one many people may not remember easily. It ran on the Syndication network, and the original run was from Sept. 21–Dec. 18, 1987.

The plot revolves around the ridiculous and exaggerated lives of a group of spoiled, rich teenagers in Beverly Hills. It is very similar to all the great 80s TV shows. The show had a few awesome villains, and those who can remember that far back will definitely know about the raven-haired Bianca Dupree, who obviously was the real star of the show.

13. Popples

Another great cartoon from the Syndication network. The original run was from Sept. 13, 1986–June 27, 1987. The story is based on the popular, but weird, toy line with a similar name. The Popples lived with two kids, brother and sister Billy and Bonnie Wagner, who naturally were the only ones that could see them. Just like all magical anthropomorphic sidekicks, they caused trouble whenever they could. If you were a naughty kid in the 80s, it is possible that you learned most of your tricks from this show.

12. The Raccoons

This was a Disney Channel/ CBC show that ran from Oct. 21, 1985–1991. The story is about Bert Raccoon, together with his boring married couple friends, Ralph and Melissa Raccoon, as they fight against an evil greedy businessman, Cyril Sneer. Mr. Cyril is out to destroy the forest for some unknown reason, but the team is ready to stop them.

11. MoonDreamers

This is yet another great one from Syndication. It ran from Sept. 25, 1986–Jan. 8, 1987. The story is about a group of trippy celestial fairies whose sole purpose is to deliver sweet dreams to the children of Earth. If you were a kid in the 80s, then this was one show you would never miss for anything.

10. Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series

This is an NBC old school cartoon. It ran from Sept. 12–Dec. 5, 1987. The plot goes that at the height of their popularity, the Fraggles were given a cartoon spin-off, that was based on the live-action HBO show. Unfortunately, this adaptation of the Fraggles failed to catch on and was quickly canceled.

9. Mister T

This is one of the cartoons from the 80's from the NBC network. It ran from Sept. 17, 1983–Sept. 6, 1986. The story is about an ultimate '80s icon Mr. T, together with his bulldog Dozer. Together they lead a children's gymnastics team around the world, where they must fight crime and solve mysteries.

8. Paw Paws

This is a Syndication production. It ran from Oct. 31, 1985–1986. The story is about a tribe of Native American-esque bears use their mystical powers to fight against the evil sorcerer, Dark Paw.

7. Potato Head Kids

This was another from the Syndication network. It ran from Sept. 24, 1986–Feb. 25, 1987. The story is about the misadventures of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head’s children. S, for those who do not know, it appears as though the Potato Heads got it on. If you think about it well, this may be what you consider as a rip-off of The Smurf.

6. BraveStarr

The Syndication network was the go-to network for most of your favorite cartoons. It also has BraveStarr, which ran from Sept. 14, 1987–Feb. 24, 1988. The badass Space Western story allows you to follow the adventures of Galactic Marshall BraveStarr, who is forced to make use of his superpowers to protect the desert planet of New Texas.

5. Heathcliff and the Catillac Cats

This is another great classic from the Syndication network. It ran from Sept. 5, 1984–1986. The story goes that Heathcliff was basically the Cyndi Lauper to Garfield’s Madonna. While it is true that his segments were funny, if you watched the show, then you know that the real stars of this show were the Catillac Cats simply because they lived in a junkyard and were able to create all sorts of cool contraptions.

4. The Legend of Zelda

The legend was aired on the Syndication network. It originally ran from Sept. 8–Dec. 1, 1989. The story-line is loosely based on the very popular NES game, where the series followed the adventures of Link and Princess Zelda as they defended the kingdom of Hyrule.

However, different from the game, the series portrayed Link as less of a hero and more as a snarky teenager. He was even known for his annoying catchphrase: "Well! Excuuuse me, Princess!"

3. Galaxy High School

This is a production of the CBS Network whose original run was from Sept. 13–Dec. 6, 1986. The series revolved around Doyle Cleverlobe and Aimee Brightower, who are both teenagers from Earth who transfer to Galaxy High. This is an intergalactic high school that is populated by aliens from all over the galaxy. You may love it more if you love the work of director Chris Columbus since he was the creator of this animated show.

2. Rude Dog and the Dweebs

CBS network also had a few great shows for kids. This one ran from Sept. 16–December 1989. Most kids loved the story since series revolved around Rude Dog. He was actually a mascot created for the surf brand Sun Sportswear — best described as a bull terrier that runs an auto shop. While at it, he is assisted by his gang of friends, the Dweebs.

1. Ghostbusters

Another great cartoon from the Syndication network tops our list of the greatest 80's collection. The original ran from Sept. 8 – Dec. 5, 1986. The story is about Jake Kong and his friend Eddie Spencer, along with their gorilla Tracy. The three are a team of paranormal investigators who must fight against the villainous ghost Prime Evil and his minions.

Almost everyone assumed that the series was a rip-off of the film Ghostbusters. However, contrary to this popular belief, it was actually based on a short-lived live-action TV show from 1975 titled The Ghost Busters.

In 1986, after the success of the Ghostbusters film, Filmation, the production company behind He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, decided to adapt the TV show as a cartoon series. It is not surprising that even adults at the time loved it. It goes down as one of the best 80s cartoons.

If you have been wondering which of the 80s cartoon to watch, then check-out the above-mentioned list of the 1980's cartoons. Some of these 80s cartoons existed for a few months but were loved by the kids for keeping them engaged and entertained.

