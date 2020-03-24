Home | News | General | Nigerian industrialist donates N1bn to fight coronavirus

- Efforts are ongoing to stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria as the world battles with the pandemic

- The founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has joined in the fight against coronavirus by donating N1bn cash

- The money is being donated through BUA Foundation and will be used to fight the pandemic and protect healthcare workers

Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, has announced a donation of N1bn cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the medical supplies include testing kits and medical protective gear, which will be donated to nine states in the country.

According to Rabiu, the medical supplies will arrive Nigeria soon and will be sent to Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto

He said: “This donation will not only provide additional needed funds to the government and NCDC’s efforts but will also serve to protect healthcare and medical workers on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic."

In other news, three technology companies, Apple, Facebook and Tesla, have revealed plans of donating a total of 9,970,000 facemasks to support the fight against the coronavirus.

Tim Cook of Apple has indicated that the company would donate 9 million of the N95 protective facemasks.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Elon Musk of Tesla and Space X have also announced plans of donating 720,000 and at least 250,000 facemasks respectively.

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Mike Pence, announced Apple’s intended donation on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Business Insider reports.

According to Cook, the aim is to support healthcare providers who are battling the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has said he cannot contract the deadly coronavirus because the pandemic, according to him, only affects the rich.

The unidentified man admitted that coronavirus is a very dangerous disease and prayed that God should intervene as the country battles with the pandemic.

When asked if he was scared of coronavirus, he said as a Muslim, he can only contract the virus if God destines it, adding that he is not scared of the pandemic.

The man explained that the poor masses do not have the means to treat themselves if they contract the disease, but the rich will be able to take care of themselves if infected with the coronavirus.

