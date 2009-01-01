Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Woman gives birth on her couch 5 days into quarantine as city locks down

- A woman with the Twitter handle @BrittyPinon gives birth on her couch as the world faces a general lockdown

- The woman said that it happened five days into general quarantine

- In her tweeted photo, she and the baby seemed fine as medics attended to her

The interesting thing about humanity is that no matter what it faces, there would always be newer ways of survival and being.

This is the case of Britty Pinon, a woman who safely gave birth on her couch at home five days into general quarantine against coronavirus outbreak.

In her tweet on Saturday, March 21, she attached a picture showing medical officials as they assisted her with the delivery process.

She looked quite well in the picture and very happy too.

See the Twitter post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, Tanzania has recorded a win as its first coronavirus patient recovered from the virus.

I did not commit a crime but I’m in prison - BBNaija Khloe complains about self-isolation (video)

The news was broken by the country’s health minister, Ummy Mwalimu, who said the patient tested negative in all the three series of tests carried out on her.

The recovered woman tested positive to the virus on Friday, March 15, after she returned from Belgium on a RwandAir plane.

Though she was screened at Kilimanjaro International Airport on her arrival, she did not show any symptoms of the virus until she took ill on the second day in her hotel room.

In other news, as part of measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the Nigerian government directed the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to release all awaiting trial inmates in its custody.

It was gathered that awaiting trial inmates account for 70% of the detainees in Nigeria's correctional centres.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who gave the directive, said the move is to prevent the virus from spreading into the correctional centres.

Coronavirus: Video shows ongoing fumigation at Stadium bus-stop in Lagos

In a statement spokesman of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola revealed that the directive was informed by the decision of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to avoid a worst-case scenario in the event of the centres being infected by the virus.

He added that the measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of the inmates, members of staff of the Nigeria Correctional Service and other Nigerians.

