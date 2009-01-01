Home | News | General | Bad news as Barcelona pair tests positive for deadly coronavirus

- Coronavirus has now been contracted by over half a million people since its outbreak

- Two Barcelona staff are the latest in Spain to test positive for the deadly virus

- Reports claim they are already receiving treatment as they join the list of 56,188 cases in Spain

Spanish League defending champions Barcelona have recorded their first case of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Two staff members of the Catalan club were said to have tested positive for COVID-19 which has killed over 24,000 people across the world.

Meanwhile, well over half-a-million cases have been recorded globally while a total of 124,436 have recovered as at the time of this report.

Daily Star quoting Spanish publication La Vanguardia confirmed that the club's chief of medical services Ramon Canal and their handball medic Josep Antoni Guttierez have contracted virus.

Both of them have now been taken to one of the hospitals in Spain where they are receiving treatment for the ailment.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to give any information on the latest development as the European country now has 56,188 cases of the virus and 4,089 deaths.

The Catalans captain Lionel Messi, in his own little way, has advised club fans to observe all the lay down rules to ensure their safety.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has urged fans to self-isolate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in a message posted on social media.

"These are difficult days for everyone," the Argentine superstar wrote.

"We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who are suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres.

"I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities.

"That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home. Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, time you don't always have.

"My best to everyone and let's hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better."

Reports also reveal that the Argentine donated a sum of Search Results €1 million to fight the deadly virus which has been killing people daily since last December.

