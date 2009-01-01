Home | News | General | Gary Neville reveals the unusual thing he did at Valencia which made Ronaldo angry

Ex Manchester United star Gary Neville has explained the tactics he used while coaching Valencia to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from operating when they faced Real Madrid.

Before becoming a regular football pundit, Gary Neville wanted to go into full coaching job, but his only managerial role was with Valencia four years ago.

Before Neville was appointed as Valencia manager, the Englishman was among the coaching crew with the England national team.

And when he got to Valencia in 2016, things were not rosy for the former Manchester United defender as he was only able to win three out of his 16 games in charge before being sacked.

But one thing Gary Neville would still cherish in his career while coaching Valencia was the 2-2 draw his team then forced Real Madrid to in front of their home fans.

The 45-year-old worked out a plan to stop former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from operating on his usual pace which frustrated the Portuguese.

But despite that, Valencia still came back from two goals down to draw Real Madrid although they had the chance to win the encounter at the death.

Neville made sure before the match that his backroom staffs kept the grass long so as to prevent Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale from making dangerous runs.

According to the report on Daily Star, Neville explained that Ronaldo confronted him asking him that they should bring out the mower and cut down the grass.

“It was like a farmer's field. Cristiano came over to me before the game and said ‘it's a disgrace, cut the pitch’, I said ‘absolutely no chance’.

“There was no way he was dribbling that night,''. Neville explained to Sky Sports.

The 2-2 draw in the Spanish La Liga game also made Real Madrid chiefs to sack former manager Rafa Benitiez.

