Coronavirus: Buhari directs NCDC to recall retired staff, those on foreign missions

Following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all recently retired staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) should return work.

Legit.ng reports that Buhari gave the directive in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @MBuhari, on the evening of Thursday, March 26.

The directive is meant to boost the manpower at the public health agency which is coordinating the national response of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

He also gave other directives to help the country combat the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, adding that he has been receiving updates on the country’s response to Covid-19.

“Over the last few days I have received extensive briefings on the state of the nation as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic, from the relevant Federal Government agencies as well as the Lagos State Government,” he said.

Buhari said he has “directed the NCDC to draft all its recent retirees back into service to beef up our manpower as we respond to the pandemic.”

He added that all staff of the agency undergoing training or on foreign assignments should return to the country.

“Furthermore, all NCDC staff and experts who are away on training or international assignments are to return immediately.

The directive is expected to improve the workforce of the NCDC.

