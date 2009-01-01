Home | News | General | Jubilation as top European footballer comes out of serious coma after 3 years, eats on bed

Football fraternities in the world have been thrown into jubilation after ex-Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri woke up from coma after almost three years that he has been in vegetable condition.

The 22-year-old Dutch professional footballer suffered a cardiac attack in July 2017 while playing for Ajax in Austria and collapsed on the pitch.

Referee who handled the game immediately ordered for ambulance to enter the pitch, but the situation was beyond him being taken to the hospital with the vehicle.

They however ordered for an helicopter that took the player to the hospital where he was treated before the doctors later confirmed that he has gone into coma.

According to the reports then, Nouri was reported to have suffered a brain damage which made him to go into state of vegetable.

Going into coma is an heartbreaking situation that no body will want to pray for considering the circumstances and problems in it.

And that has been what Nouri's family members have been going through since July 2017 until recently when their breadwinner opened his eyes.

UK Sun reports that it was his elder brother Abderrahim who confirmed that Nouri has waken up from coma while speaking on a Dutch TV, but stated that he is still bedridden.

"I must say that since he is at home it is going much better than before in the hospital.

"He is aware of where he is, he is back in a familiar environment with his family. He’s no longer in a coma. He’s just awake.

"He sleeps, he sneezes, he eats, he burps, but it’s not like he gets out of bed. He’s very bedridden and still very dependent on us,''. he explained.

His father Mohammed also explained that he is glad his son has opened his eyes and can eats as he prays for more miracle for him to be healed completely.

