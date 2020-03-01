Home | News | General | COVID-19: Dafieko Sama Foundation to distribute safety kits in Lagos, Delta

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Captian Dafieko Sama Foundation, on Friday, said it will be distributing safety kits such as hand gloves, hand sanitizers and face masks to residents of Lagos and Delta States to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking with Vanguard, Vice President of the Captain Dafieko Sama Foundation, Mr Dafe Sama also appealed to eminent Nigerians and corporate organisations to compliment the Federal and State governments to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Sama, however, noted that the foundation will distribute the kits in the rural areas of the two states noting that government alone cannot handle it.

Sama said: “In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus we call on all privileged Nigerians to join government in preventing the spread of the virus. This is like a war situation government alone can not handle it.

“This is why The Sama Foundation is joining the crusade to compliment the efforts of government. Our concentration will be in the rural areas of Lagos and Delta states. We shall be distributing flyers to people on how to safeguard themselves and to give out face masks. hand gloves and hand sanitizers.

“This will go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus, all hands must be on deck to stamping out this virus.

“We pray that we are able to overcome this menace of the virus in good time, because it is really taking a toll on our lives.

“We are also appealing to Nigerians on the need for them to follow instructions concerning the corona virus.”

Vanguard

