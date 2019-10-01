Home | News | General | Coronavirus: CAN suspends church activities in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State has directed that all church activities be suspended until when the coronavirus is contained.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State, said in a statement on Thursday, that their attention was drawn to unnecessary debates ongoing among their members and the general public about the fight against Covid-19.

“The confusion is how many people should be in a gathering or meet at a religious function. Consequently, we in CAN wish to appeal to all to ignore the debates about numbers and simply obey the advice to “Stay at Home.”

“CAN strongly oppose the idea of exposing our faithfuls or family members to the chance of contacting the deadly virus by holding large gatherings justifying that the gatherings have 10, 20 or 50 persons only.

“How do we verify that no person among the 10, 20 or 50 has the virus and if it happens that one has the virus the possibility is that the virus would spread to others until the populace is affected.

“Accordingly, CAN appeals to all who love God and love the worshippers in the Church where they are the leaders that the most honorable way to guide against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic is to close the doors to the Church building, for now, suspending all gatherings until the virus is under control.

“We must sincerely support government’s efforts in the fight against Corovirus by obeying and following all health instructions and advice.

Christian leaders must not be seen disobeying government orders. It is time to show the true light of the gospel that we preach.

“Pastors must honestly remind Christians that God accepts and honours prayer, Bible Study and songs observed and offered at home or in our closets.

“Let us learn from the fight people of good conscience all over the world are waging against this virus. If the USA, Europe and other developed countries, with good medical facilities, are losing loved ones in record numbers, their travails should teach us in Nigeria to redouble our efforts and ensure that this virus does not spread in our land, home, places of worship.”

