Coronavirus: Test result of Nasarawa Governor out

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, and his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, have tested negative for coronavirus.

NAN reports that the deputy governor disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Akabe, who is also the chairman of the state Quick Response Committee said, the governor, himself and another man isolated at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, (DASH) in Lafia were tested for COVID-19.

Akabe explained that the test became necessary because Gov. Sule had contact with Governor Bala Mohammed, at the National Economic Council meeting last week in Abuja.

He further stated that their samples were taken for test at the National Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) and the results for all the three came out negative.

He said that the trio were happy that the results were made known in good time for their safety, their families and the general public.

On the case of the man isolated at DASH, the deputy governor said the man came into the state from Abuja last weekend to attend a wedding and came down with symptoms similar to COVID-19 and had to be admitted and isolated for further investigation.

