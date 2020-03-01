Home | News | General | “Your Wardrobe Is Bigger Than Most People’s Houses” – Idris Elba Tells AY Makun
“Your Wardrobe Is Bigger Than Most People’s Houses” – Idris Elba Tells AY Makun



Popular Nigeria comedian Ayo Makun who was captured in a video were he was checking up on his international brother/friend Idris Elba on Instagram live video and making enquire about his health ( Idris Elba was tested positive for convert 19).

The United kingdom star who as featured in so many award winning movies was so pure with his love as he shared how he isolated himself and his family.

alt

Idris was so glue to Ay’s house and wardrobe when he gave a nice comment about how big Ay’s wardrobe then his house.

Ay’s who also said he have to postpone his yearly show Ay live for safety.

Seen the video below:

