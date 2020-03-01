Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FCT Minister reveals new measures to control spread of COVID-19

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Abuja, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, has announced new measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease across Abuja.

Malam Bello explained that a constitution of five enforcement teams to ensure compliance of already laid down COVID-19 containment strategies would be deployed across the nation’s capital.

The Minister stated that a team would monitor and ensure compliance of containment measures in event centers, night clubs, restaurants, and markets.

He also said that another team would monitor compliance in motor parks, bus terminals, and taxis, while the third will monitor and ensure compliance in places of worship.

According to him, a fourth team will ensure compliance in educational institutions, while the fifth will ensure compliance at the Area Councils.

The Minister made the measures known during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday and was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye.

He said: “The respective Area Council Chairmen would also constitute these teams in their domains.

“The whole idea is to encourage FCT residents to abide by the regulations and where necessary, to enforce, and we have the full support of all the appropriate security agencies.

“Restaurants have been instructed to provide their services but only in the manner of allowing customers to take what they call a takeaway.

“Sitting within enclosed restaurant facilities are discouraged, unless, of course, within established hotels where the principle of social distancing will be adopted.”

Malam Bello also announced that businesses could only operate between the hours of 6 am and 9 pm on the advice of security agencies and health authorities effective from Friday, March 27.

The Minister also released the following phone numbers to the Call Center; 08099936312, 08099936313, 08099936314, 07080631500, and 112, which is the National Emergency Number.

He encouraged people to make use of these numbers and help in the monitoring and prompt divulging of useful information that might aid the authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had disclosed on Thursday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stands at 65.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...