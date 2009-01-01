Ali Nuhu refutes testing positive for coronavirus after AMVCA 2020

The 2020 AMVCA, which held on March 14, had been trailed by fears after a yet-to-be-identified celebrity “infected with the virus” was said to have attended the event.

Recall that Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, had asked participants that attended the entertainment event to self-isolate, stating that they may have come in contact with the infected person.



Nuhu and four other Kannywood actors were said to have attended the event.

But while speaking with BBC Hausa, the movie star explained that he had yet to exhibit any symptoms of the virus two weeks after attending the event.

“It has been almost two weeks now that we attended the Lagos event and therefore, I believed I am free of the COVID-19 which does not require such long period to manifest,” he said.

“The center for disease control has discovered that the person suspected to have contracted the virus, is negative, they asked us to self isolate, that they will come and conduct test on us but till date, they have not come, they must have known that this issue is a hoax.”

“The NCDC officials have asked us to continue with our normal activities. They said if we feel any strange development in our body, we should let them know.”

